Since seizing power from the elected civilian government on February 1, Myanmar’s military has killed at least 934 people and arrested more than 6,900, according to data collected by a local rights group.

Uncounted numbers have also died as a result of escalating armed conflict between the military and ethnic armed organisations as well as newly-formed civilian defence forces.

According to the UN Child Rights Committee, among those killed since the coup are at least 75 children. Some of them were shot on the street while others, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in their own homes.