Ahad, 50

Ahad, 50, sits leaning on an aluminum crutch he props in front of him, pushing his round glasses up as they slide down his nose.

He had lived in Karachi for nearly 20 years before returning to his country to serve in the Afghan armed forces after the US invasion in 2001.

As a proud Afghan citizen - no longer a refugee - he joined the Afghan National Army when US forces first started training them in December 2002.

Ahad says he wanted to serve his country, a place he felt he belonged to despite having barely lived there.

During his time as an Afghan soldier, he was posted to Kandahar, Zabul, Terenkot, Jalalabad, and others; he feels lucky to have had the opportunity to see different parts of his country.

Ten years passed in relative “peace” for Ahad, before the fight against the Taliban escalated.

“It’s not as if the army didn’t fight back, why should we give in to brutality?” he says.

“In the end, finally, they gave in to brutality,” he says with sadness in his eyes.

The fact that his life’s work ended within days is a huge loss for Ahad. But he is no stranger to loss.

The Taliban killed one of his brothers, who was also in the army, in the recent fighting.

“And another brother was killed five or six years ago and so was my father in a crossfire [between the Taliban and the Afghan national army],” he says.

He left Baghlan province about four months ago with his mother, wife, and children to get away from the mental torture and physical harassment that they had to endure at the hands of the Taliban fighters.

“In the night, when we would fall asleep, they would knock throughout the night - and demand we give them space in the house to sleep,” he says.

“The Taliban vandalised my door, the house walls, the glass windows, just because I was in the army. They left us so helpless, we didn’t know what to do.”

During the day, the fighters would summon him and insist he was working against Islam because he was working with foreigners. They would push him around.

He tried to reason with them, explaining to them that although foreigners had been paying his salary, he worked for his country.

“It wasn’t un-Islamic to work in the armed forces - I say La ilah ila Allah [the Muslim Shahada], you also say La ilah ila Allah - what is the difference?”

His reasoning did not convince them. So he knew he had no choice but to leave.

“I’m wearing this shirt, and I took one more set of clothing, locked up my house, and left for Karachi,” he says.

He chose not to carry his Afghan army identification card with him to avoid being identified as a former soldier at Taliban checkpoints.

Border control in Pakistan let him through because of his medical needs.

During his time as a soldier, he had sustained an injury to his leg, leaving him unable to walk without a crutch.

He says he is fortunate to have navigated the risks.

“I lived in Karachi before, I am back here. I don’t want to go back. There is nothing to go back to.”